Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 13-19.

BARNHART, Timothy B., first block of North 6th Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.

DAUB, Megan, first block of West Church Street, Denver. Chapter 7.

GUEVARA PALOMEQUE, Rosa Beatriz, 1000 block of West Penn Grant Road, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

LONG, Brandy L., 600 block of Lititz Road, Lititz. Chapter 13.

MEDFORD, Ronald A. and Shayna Robertson Medford, 1500 block of Cloverleaf Road, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.