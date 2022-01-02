Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 21-27.

ANDERSON, Blake M., 400 block of West Ridge Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

ANTIGUA OSENES, Giraldo Ariel, first block of West James Street. Chapter 7.

GRAHAM, Barbara Ann, 100 block of West Main Street, Leola. Chapter 7.

LAWANI, Damba S., 200 block of Caroline Court, Landisville. Chapter 7.

MILLER, Bianca and Mason George Miller, first block of River Birch Drive, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

SEYMOUR, Diane Seymour, 200 block of Pleasant Valley Road, East Earl. Chapter 7.

VESPE, Vito R. Jr., first block of Black Bear Road, Quarryville. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.