Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 8-14.

CARMAN, Jennifer Florence, 800 block of Columbia Ave. Chapter 7.

MORALES, Blas A. and Irma, 900 block of Lafayette Street. Chapter 7.

OBER, Elizabeth A., first block of Penn Valley Village, Lititz. Chapter 7.

PEREZ, Leonor, first block of Echo Valley Lane. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.