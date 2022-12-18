Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 6-12.

BROSEY, Mary J., 100 block of Chestnut Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.

ESPENSHADE, Donna L., 400 block of Indian Rock Circle, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

LADSON WALZ, Jennifer, 400 block of East Frederick Street. Chapter 7.

MacKENZIE, Avery R. and Alicia A. MacKenzie, 500 block of Milton Road. Chapter 7.

RODRIGUEZ, Arcadio and Jessica Rodriguez, 100 block of North Duke Street, Millersville. Chapter 7.

RODRIGUEZ-MALDONADO, Maria M., 300 block of Perry Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

SMITH, Tina Roxanne, first block of Lichfield Lane. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.