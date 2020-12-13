Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Dec. 1-7.

Karalfa, Dennis R. and Linda J., 200 block of East Orange Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

McMullen, Therese G., 1100 block of Wabank Road. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.