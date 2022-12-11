Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 29-Dec. 5.

DOUTRICH, Andrew R. and Cherish L. Doutrich, 100 block of Oak Road, Conestoga. Chapter 13.

FRITZ, Jeffrey L., 600 block of South Fulton Street, Manheim. Chapter 7.

GROFF, Kerri L., 500 block of Rife Run Road, Manheim. Chapter 7.

KING, Joanna Michelle, first block of West Stiegel Street, Manheim. Chapter 7.

LEED, Howard H., 2000 block of Broad Street, East Petersburg. Chapter 7.

SHUMAN, David A., 800 block of Greenville Road, Denver. Chapter 13.

TREUBERT, Marie C., first block of Millersville Road. Chapter 7.

TROUTMAN, David R., first block of Aspen Drive, Leola. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.