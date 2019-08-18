Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 6-12.
Douglas A. and Francine D. Moyer, 2000 block of Silver Lane, Willow Street. Chapter 13.
Kelly L. Gearty, 2300 block of Middlegreen Court. Chapter 7.
Fred E. and Carol J. Wansley, 1600 block of Stanley Avenue, Landisville. Chapter 7.
James L. and Kristi R. Hall, 900 block of Holly Tree Road, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Kelli L. Lowrey, 300 block of Berry Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.
Elsie B. Albright, first block of West Orange Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Paula M. Formica, 1000 block of Rawlinsville Road, Willow Street. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.