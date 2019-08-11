Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 30-Aug. 5.
Kristopher E. and Kathleen S. Steninger, first block of Lakeview Drive, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.
Matthew A. and Shelly D. Hilles, first block of Hemp Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.
Charles F. and Karen C. Thompson, 100 block of Summer Lane, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Alex O. and Kelly D. Pabon, 800 block of Pinetree Way. Chapter 7.
Michael W. Teaman, 2700 block of Valley Drive. Chapter 7.
Felix L. Colon, 400 block of South Shippen Street. Chapter 7.
Sidney H. Sheppard, 600 block of South Queen Street. Chapter 13.
Donald R. Graybill, 2500 block of Bachmantown Road, Ronks. Chapter 13.
Maria Saunders, 200 block of South State Street, Talmage. Chapter 7.
Raul Quiala Irsula and Lourdes Bolivar Gonzalez, 500 block of High Street. Chapter 7.
Bruce and Barbara Pratten, 500 block of Cobblestone Lane. Chapter 7.
Seth A. Pelletier, 100 block of Colebrook Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.
Scott G. Stallings, 200 block of Strawberry Street, Leola. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.