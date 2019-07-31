Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 23-29.
George H. Snyder, first block of West Main Street, Leola. Chapter 13.
Donna R. Harclerode, 100 block of School Lane, Rheems. Chapter 7.
David E. Layton, 100 block of Autumn Drive, Lititz. Chapter 13.
Troy D. Sawyer, 100 block of Ridge Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Jane L. White, first block of Knollwood Drive. Chapter 7.
Brenda R. Zimmerman, 300 block of North Hershey Avenue, Leola. Chapter 7.
Lora M. Metzler, 400 block of Hess Road, Leola. Chapter 7.
Mary A. Spiker, 900 block of Spring Garden Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.
Todd D. and Mindy S. Eisenhaur, 400 block of Manor Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.
Todd M. Fischer, 2800 block of Miller Drive. Chapter 7.
Michael R. and Lindsay M. Terrinoni, 200 block of South Bridge Street, Christiana. Chapter 13.
Claire Taylor, 700 block of Third Street. Chapter 13.
Janice Ballenger, 1400 block of West Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.