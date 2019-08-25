Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 13-19.
Marcia Kay Wells, 500 block of Huntington Drive, Mountville. Chapter 7.
Bret Michael Snyder, 900 block of Lafayette Street. Chapter 7.
Myra J. Edmisten, 2600 block of Willow Street Pike, Willow Street. Chapter 7.
Victoria Jane Snyder, first block of North Market Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.
Scott D. Schwanger, 1500 block of East Newport Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Marco M.P. Matos, 700 block of Bellevue Avenue, Gap. Chapter 13.
David L. Blankenbiller, 2300 block of Raleigh Drive. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.