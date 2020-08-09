Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 28-Aug. 3.

Meacham, Donald A., 2700 block of Burma Road, Columbia. Chapter 13.

Himmelberger, Darin R., 100 block of Lake Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Watkins, Michael J., 300 block of Cedar Hollow, Manheim. Chapter 7.

Shellenberger, Eric S., 500 block of Pleasure Road. Chapter 7.

Shoop, Patricia M., 1100 block of Willow Street Pike. Chapter 7.

Coffey, Josiah N., 500 block of Dauphin Street. Chapter 7.

Garrison, William R. and Dawn M., 300 block of Cardinal Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Prange, David M. and Susan R., first block of Rumford Court. Chapter 7.

Cochran, Kariann Viginia, 300 block of Alexandria Court, Marietta. Chapter 7.

Shirk, RoseAnn, 300 block of West Broad Street, New Holland. Chapter 7.

Aul, Carrie, 100 block of Cooks Landing Road, Peach Bottom. Chapter 7.

Jones, Edward L. III and Gloria J., first block of West Frederick Street. Chapter 7.

Cornelius, Lane, first block of Welsh Drive. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.