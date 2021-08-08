Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 27-Aug. 2.

HARKINS, Joseph M., 300 block of West King Street. Chapter 7.

SENSENIG, David L., 100 block of East Manor Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.