Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 18-24.

SMITH, Jonathan M., 600 block of East Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

DE LA CRUZ, Catherine C., 400 block of Laurel Street. Chapter 7.

GILLOT, Adiel, 600 block of Hilton Drive. Chapter 7.

COSTRELLO, John E., 100 block of Sherfield Court, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

MAYS, Mary L., 100 block of Lee Avenue, Millersville. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.