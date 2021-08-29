Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 17-23.

CHURCH, Rebeccah N., 200 block of Sand Court, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

COZZONE, Ann M., 400 block of Brendon Drive, Leola. Chapter 13.

GIAGNOCAVO, Jeffery Clark, 6100 block of Lemon Street, East Petersburg. Chapter 7.

GRAHAM, Sidney L., 1800 block of Anne Avenue. Chapter 13.

KISTLER, Cynthia L., 4000 block of Jasmine Place, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

ROSSI, Linda E., first block of Wilson Avenue, Leola. Chapter 7.

WILD, Kristy Marie, 400 block of Sawmill Road, New Providence. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.