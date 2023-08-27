Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 15-21.

ACHILLES, Henry, 1000 block of Reagan Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

JOHNSON, Patricia L., 200 block of Tumblestone Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

PEELOR, Anthony C. and Brandi N. Peelor, 300 block of East Jackson Street, New Holland. Chapter 7.

REITER, Anthony J., 1600 block of Stanley Avenue, Landisville. Chapter 7.

SPRACHER, Lenise L., Goodville. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.