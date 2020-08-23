Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 11-17.

LONG, James H., 6000 block of White Pine Drive, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

SPACKMAN, Michael John, first block of South Ninth Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.