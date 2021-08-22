Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 10-16.

BROWN, Lakhiesha R., 300 block of Kilgannon Lane. Chapter 7.

GRANDINETTI, Kyle J., 100 block of Redstone Circle, Reinholds. Chapter 7.

KING, Dave L., 1700 block of Colonial Manor Drive. Chapter 7.

LEE, Adala Ann, 2500 block of Main Street, Morgantown. Chapter 7.

RODRIGUEZ, Yvonne D., 1700 block of Temple Avenue. Chapter 7.

SPANGLER, David J. and Shirley J. Spangler, first block of East Franklin Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

WALL, Debra R., 100 block of Daltrey Court, Mountville. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.