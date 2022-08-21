Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 9-15.

PENN, Christopher, 100 block of East Main Street, New Holland. Chapter 7.

PRICE, Andrew L., first block of Madge Drive. Chapter 7.

SULIVERAS, Anthony and Katherine Maxey Suliveras, 400 block of Nottingham Avenue. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.