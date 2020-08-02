Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 21-27.

KING, Jeffrey S., 800 block of Pleasure Road. Chapter 7.

PAYNE, Kyle H., 900 block of Hammon Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

CINTRON, Nilsa Lugo, 1500 block of Fruitville Pike. Chapter 7.

WALKER, Frederick B. Jr., 800 block of Houston Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.