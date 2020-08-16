Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, July 28-Aug. 3.

FRITZ, Denise Marie, 3700 block of Nolt Road, Landisville. Chapter 7.

NEIKAM, Mary L., 200 block of West Fourth Street, Quarryville. Chapter 7

TOBON, Marta N., 600 block of East Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.