Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 3-9.

ANDERSON, Susan Marie, 200 block of West Main Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.

DAVIS, Kimeera A., 100 block of Farmhouse Lane, Mountville. Chapter 7.

FUENTES, Jamilet, 600 block of Poplar Street. Chapter 7.

SPENCE, Joseph Craig and Sara Ann Spence, 1900 block of Lititz Pike. Chapter 13.

TURNER, Judy L., first block of Countryside Lane, Marietta. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.