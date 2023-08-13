Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Aug. 1-7.

ELLIOTT, Anita Lynn and Marc Andrew Elliott, 100 block of East Main Street, Mountville. Chapter 7.

HAMP, Barbara K., 100 block of Greenview Drive. Chapter 13.

LEAS, Eric A., 300 block of East Roseville Road. Chapter 13.

ZEAGER, Jaimie Lynn, 200 block of Weldon Alley, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.