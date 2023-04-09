Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 28-April 3.

CONTSICOS, Cheyenne A., 900 block of Parkside Lane, Lititz. Chapter 7.

DAVIES, Casey R., first block of Knollwood Road, Millersville. Chapter 7.

DeROSA, Dominick J. and Anna I. DeRosa, 1400 block of West View Drive, Lancaster. Chapter 7.

FREEMAN, Lucree Nicole, 100 block of Church Street, Lancaster. Chapter 13.

MYERS, Geraldine K., 300 block of Summit Drive, Columbia. Chapter 13.

PADDON, Josh J., 300 block of West Main Street, New Holland. Chapter 7.

WHITSON, Richard Jr. and Ann M. Whitson, 100 block of South Second Street, Columbia. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.