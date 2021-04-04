Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 23-29.

BUONOCORE, Bernard J. Jr., first block of Cambridge Village. Chapter 7.

GAYDOSH, Francis William III, 700 block of Kames Hill Road, Columbia. Chapter 7.

JOHNSON, George Michael and Stacy Colleen, 300 block of North Duke Street. Chapter 7.

KAYGISIZ, Ayhan, 500 block of East 28th Division Highway, Lititz. Chapter 7.

KISSINGER, Tawny N., 100 block of Grant Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

MANNING, Gary S., 800 block of Newport Avenue, Gap. Chapter 7.

MORA BAEZ, Joaquin M., 800 block of Harvestview North, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

OATMAN, Roland E., 5400 block of Rainbow Drive, East Petersburg. Chapter 7.

STRINE, Suzanne Kay, 3100 block of Thistle Drive. Chapter 13.

SWIGER, David A. and Christina M., first block of Oxford Village. Chapter 7.

VERNON, Sylvia E., first block of Pine Street, Christiana. Chapter 7.

WEITZEL, Shawn Anthony and Tara Jean, 2000 block of New Holland Pike. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.