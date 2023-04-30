Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 28-24.

BODE, Michael Benjamin and Katie Ann Bode, first block of East College Avenue, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

DUDASH, Jeffrey, 100 block of Harvard Avenue. Chapter 13.

KING, Kenneth R. King, first block of Adamstown Road, Reinholds. Chapter 13.

MONTALVO, Orlando, 200 block of William Penn Way. Chapter 7.

SHAVER, Adam R., first block of Manheim Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

SMITH, Peter, 1000 block of Spring Valley Road, Quarryville. Chapter 13.

TENBRINK, Derek R. Jr., 600 block of Walnut Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

WILKINSON, Nancy E., 400 block of West High Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.