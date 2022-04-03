Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 22-28.

COVERT, William Jeffrey, 100 block of Lancaster Estates, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.

HUYETT, Norman Leroy, 3100 block of Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. Chapter 13.

JEFFERIS, Kelley Anne, 2200 block of Poplar Street, Narvon. Chapter 13.

KURTZ, Alissa J., 100 block of Old Hershey Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

MARTINA, Justin Thomas, first block of Apricot Avenue, Leola. Chapter 7.

RIEHL, Sheldon E., 100 block of Butter Road, Leola. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.