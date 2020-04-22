Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 14-20.

William H. Greenway and Mindi Ann Kirchner-Greenway, first block of Beech Court, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Brooks E. and Alyssa R. Mundy, 100 block of Street Road, Holtwood. Chapter 13.

Jackie Scott and Linda Joyce Lewis, 600 block of Mallard Drive, Manheim. Chapter 13.

Irina Lana Dinova, 200 block of Marion Terrace, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Samuel D. and Kendra E Allen, 300 block of Knollwood Road, Millersville. Chapter 7.

Elizabeth B. Alley, 200 block of Winding Hill Drive. Chapter 7.

Daniel R. Cohen, 500 block of Wallingford Road. Chapter 7.

Patrick M. Mowrey, 1400 block of Passey Lane. Chapter 7.

Renee L. Shultz, 600 block of West Lemon Street. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.