Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 13-19.

BOYD, Susan G., 200 block of East Clay Street. Chapter 7.

HERMAN, Lisa A., first block of Blue Jay Drive, Stevens. Chapter 7.

MORRIS, Brittany A., 200 block of Old Hershey Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

RASMUSSEN, Laurel A., 200 block of Oakfield Court West. Chapter 7.

RIVERA, Genalind M., first block of Quaker Hills Road. Chapter 7.

USMAR, Traci S., 600 block of Lititz Manor Drive, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.