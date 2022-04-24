Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 12-18.

KULP, Brenda, first block of West Church Street, Denver. Chapter 7.

LLOYD, Cheryl A., first block of Parkway, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

WILSON, Thomas C., 2200 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.