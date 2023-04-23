Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 11-17.

COMMERO, Michael C. and Aryn E. Commero, first block of Lamppost Lane. Chapter 7.

GARCIA, MaryJane Christine, 400 block of Royer Drive. Chapter 13.

POSEY, Elaina N., 700 block of State Street. Chapter 7.

STONE, Emily A., 900 block of West Penn Grant Road, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

WITTLE, Seth A., first block of South Poplar Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.