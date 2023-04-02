Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 21-27.

APPLER, Heather Leigh, 400 block of Groffdale Road, Quarryville. Chapter 13.

PALMER, Humberto R. Jr., 200 block of Skyline Drive, Willow Street. Chapter 13.

PRO GUARD COATINGS INC., first block of Industrial Way, Denver. Chapter 7.

SHATTUCK, Linda L., 200 block of Mandarin Lane, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

SHAVER, Adam R., first block of Manheim Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

WASHINGTON, Lynsey L., 800 block of Penny Lane, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.