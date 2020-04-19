Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 7-13.

Stephen Daniel Dietrich, first block of Village Square Drive, Maytown. Chapter 7.

Sarah A. Di Leo, 600 block of Patriot Drive. Chapter 7.

Raul Santiago, 1900 block of Millersville Pike. Chapter 7.

Maria G. Barron, 1500 block of Hiemenz Road. Chapter 13.

Richard M. Sr. and Teresa M. Decker, first block of River Corner Road, Conestoga. Chapter 7.

Luis A. Cruz, 1700 block of Swarr Run Road. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.