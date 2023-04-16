Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 4-10.

KAUFFMAN, Jay M. and Sherri J., 100 block of Dovefield Drive. Chapter 13.

KIRCHNER, Benjamin J., 100 block of Landis Valley Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

MALYNOWSKY, Steven A., first block of North Hershey Avenue, Leola. Chapter 7.

QUICK, Sean P., first block of Brook Circle, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.