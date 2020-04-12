Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 31-April 6.

Timothy G. and Suzanne M. Axe, 100 block of Woodland Avenue, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

Alicia A. Santiago, 1900 block of Cider Press Road, Manheim. Chapter 13.

Estrellita Sarao, 300 block of Travis Lane. Chapter 7.

Theresa Sunbury, 300 block of North Homestead Drive, Landisville. Chapter 13.

Amy E. Rawcliffe, 4000 block of Parkside Court, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Robert A Geiger, 100 block of Main Street, Landisville. Chapter 7.

Damian J. Sweigart, first block of Eagle Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Scott Saunders, 100 block of Pinnacle Point Drive. Chapter 7.

Stacey L. Marsden, 2000 block of Weeping Willow Lane, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.