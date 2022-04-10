Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 29-April 4.

DRESCHER, Doris J., 100 block of Manheim Street, Mount Joy, Chapter 13.

McELYEA, Brittany Lee, 1400 block of Georgetown Road, Christiana, Chapter 7.

RINEER, Randy L., first block of Windemere Court, Elizabethtown, Chapter 13.

SCRANTON, Tamara C., 6100 block of Paddle Way, Marietta, Chapter 13.

SMITH, John G. Jr., first block of Manor Street, Washington Boro, Chapter 13.

VENUTO, Rita M., 5600 block of Strasburg Road, Gap, Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.