A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday granted Armstrong Flooring Inc. an extension to Friday to finalize a loan that would keep the company afloat as it reorganizes and pursues a sale of its assets.

The extension came with agreement of its lenders, Bank of America N.A. and Boston-based Pathlight Capital, which had challenged the $30 million loan through another lender, JMB Capital Partners Lending LLC, of California. The challenge involves which lender would be first in line to be paid back should the company fail and face liquidation.

The court postponement gives Armstrong Flooring and its lenders time to negotiate so that the financing won’t be delayed by extended legal wrangling.

What is the lenders’ dispute?

Pathlight Capital and Bank of America N.A. objected to, among other things, that the proposed $30 million loan from JMB Capital would have the same priority for repayment as their pre-bankruptcy loans. Armstrong Flooring had said that the loan from JMB Capital was necessary to maximize the value obtained for selling the company because it would keep the factories working and vendors paid.

Unsecured creditor The Sample Co. of North Carolina also responded to the objections urging the judge to give Armstrong Flooring the time to attempt a sale to maximize what unsecured creditors may receive through the sale.

How much debt?

Armstrong Flooring said it has $317.8 million in total debt as of its Monday bankruptcy filing. It has $160.5 million in long-term secured debt. The company has claimed that the terms of the debt were onerous, requiring it keep higher than needed levels of inventory and accounts receivable. The lenders also required Armstrong find a buyer by March 31, a deadline that was extended to May 8. That situation, once made public, led to a loss of about 100 employees, some customers reducing orders and vendors demanding better terms.

Armstrong Flooring owes $19,586,294 to companies in China, Taiwan and Hong Kong, according to its list of top unsecured creditors. No Lancaster County companies are on that list.

What about employees and pensions?

The judge approved an interim order on Wednesday that will allow employees to be paid, including sales commissions. The order also provided continued benefits. The matter will be taken up again Friday when the court decides on the $30 million debtor-in-possession loan.

Armstrong Flooring has two pension plans. One is the U.S. Qualified Pension Plan, which was created in 2016 when Armstrong Floors spun off Armstrong World Industries. The plan has 315 pensioners, according to the bankruptcy filings, and is closed to new participants. It is insured by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. and is fully funded with a $23 million surplus. Attorneys for that insurance company are following the case. Effective Dec. 31, 2017, the U.S. Qualified Pension Plan was amended to freeze benefit accruals for salaried participants. It is frozen to all employees except for approximately 73 union workers at the Lancaster and Jackson, Mississippi, plants.

The other pension plan is the nonqualified unfunded Retirement Benefit Equity Plan, also known as U.S. Pension Plans. It was established by Armstrong’s retirement committee effective April 1, 2016, to pay supplemental retirement benefits (in excess of the limits defined under IRS) to certain company employees who qualified for benefits under the U.S.Quality Pension Plan. There are only three active employees enrolled in the Retirement Benefit Equity Plan.

How many are employed?

Armstrong employs about 420 between plant and corporate offices in Lancaster County, down about 80 people since December 2020.

The company has lost at least 100 employees in key departments since March 1, according to its bankruptcy filing. It asked the court to redact employee addresses to prevent the poaching of workers, which would jeopardize its ability to operate.

The company employs 1,212 people in the United States, four in Canada and 495 in nondebtor affiliates in China and Australia.

Approximately 277 manufacturing employees in Mississippi and Lancaster are represented by various unions, including the United Steelworkers and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Armstrong Flooring also hires 265 full- and part-time independent contractors, and about 18 temporary employees.

Who got retention bonuses?

Armstrong recently disclosed that on May 3 it entered into retention agreements with certain key employees. Three days later they were paid. President and CEO Michel S. Vermette received $432,250; Chief Financial Officer Amy Trojanowski, $193,375; Chief Compliance Officer Christopher Parisi, $155,084; Senior Vice President Brent Flaharty, $151,558, and Senior Vice President, Human Resources, John Bassett, $129,390. The retention amounts must be repaid by the named executive officer in accordance with the retention agreement if the executive resigns from employment for any reason or is terminated by the company for cause prior to Sept. 3.

Who are the major shareholders now?

On Monday and Tuesday, a New York-based investment fund bought what it said is 5.1% ownership of Armstrong Flooring. The Esopus Creek Value Series Fund LP is owned by Esopus Creek Advisors and Andrew L. Sole, managing partner. Esopus is a hedge fund that focuses upon long-term value and distressed investments. Sole said in his SEC disclosure that he might enter into discussions with the U.S. Trustee’s Office, though he had no plans to do so at the time of the filing. The Office of the U. S. Trustee is an executive branch agency that is part of the Department of Justice. Its responsibilities include monitoring the administration of bankruptcy cases and detecting bankruptcy fraud.

As of May 6, GAMCO Investors Inc. owned about 9% of Armstrong Flooring stock. GAMCO is a mutual fund and institutional investment and brokerage firm based in Rye, New York.

What happens next?

The New York Stock Exchange LLC has announced it will begin proceedings to delist the common stock of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. — ticker symbol AFI — from the NYSE. Stock closed Wednesday at 49 cents a share, up 234% from the previous day’s close of 14 cents. The company can challenge the decision if it wants.

Armstrong Flooring’s lenders require it to complete a sale or refinance no later than June 30. Two court dates were tentatively set for Friday for the debtor-in-possession loan and June 3 for the final hearing on first day motions. The deadline for bidding for the company will be no later than 40 days from when it filed for bankruptcy on May 9. An auction, if needed, would be no later than 45 days from May 9. A sale hearing would be no later than 46 days from May 9. Some dates are subject to change by the bankruptcy court. You can follow bankruptcy filings for free at https://dm.epiq11.com/case/armstrongflooring/dockets.

Why did Armstrong Flooring file for bankruptcy?

Chapter 11 bankruptcy seeks to reorganize a debtor's business affairs, debts and assets.

“Simply stated, the company’s increasing costs significantly outpaced its pricing power,” said president and CEO Michel S. Vermette in a bankruptcy filing.

He said the company launched a program to increase profits by modernizing operations in early 2020. It had “expended significant resources" when the COVID-19 pandemic hit with factory shutdowns, supply chain problems and inflation. It sought loans to stay afloat while pursuing a sale. Armstrong Flooring had been seeking a buyer since at least December. The company said it would continue to fulfill orders and pay employees through to the sale. How quickly it can be sold is not clear but Armstrong Flooring is urging the bankruptcy court to move quickly.

How big is Armstrong Flooring?

The East Lampeter Township-based company is a 160-year-old leading global producer of resilient flooring products used primarily in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings. Spun off from Armstrong World Industries in 2016, Armstrong Flooring designs, manufactures, sources and sells flooring products primarily in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates seven manufacturing plants in three countries. Two plants are in Pennsylvania, one in Lancaster city and one in Beech Creek Township, Clinton County. There are plants in Illinois, Mississippi, Oklahoma and one plant each in China and Australia. The plants in China and Australia are not part of the bankruptcy. It also maintains offices in Canada, which are part of the bankruptcy. It had $517 million in assets when it filed for bankruptcy.