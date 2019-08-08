Union members and Armstrong Flooring representatives met Wednesday in Lancaster to discuss a possible resolution to a month-old lockout of unionized workers.

Armstrong Flooring on July 2 locked out all 180 members of the biggest union at its Dillerville Road floor plant and distribution center after negotiations on a new contract ground to a standstill.

Until the lockout, Local 285 members had stayed on the job without a contract since their old pact expired in October 2017.

Before Wednesday meetings at the downtown Lancaster Marriott, about 50 to 100 people with United Steelworkers Local 285 and Lancaster Stands Up gathered in Penn Square in support of the workers.

Larry Fisher, president of Local 285, said the union is focused on work rules, including ones that respect seniority and guarantee overtime for weekend work.

“We’ve been locked out, this is not a strike,” Fisher said Wednesday morning.

Armstrong Flooring spokesman Steve Trapnell said Wednesday the company remains committed to bargaining in good faith to reach a fair contract.

“Armstrong Flooring has proposed a contract that includes competitive economic provisions for our employees and aligns with current industry standards, with the flexibility to operate the plant most effectively in a dynamic industry,” he said.

The company continues to implement contingency plans to keep the plant and distribution center in operation, Trapnell said, and those plans include using salaried employees.

Late Wednesday, Trapnell said things were moving in a good direction.

“Today’s meeting included positive discussions and encouraging progress, and we are hopeful that we will be able to reach a satisfactory resolution for all involved,” he said.

Union officials did not respond to messages Wednesday afternoon seeking updated comments on the day’s negotiations.

Staff writer Ty Lohr contributed to this report.