Katrina Fitzgerald, center, and her co-workers from Local Union 285, Armstrong's floor plant on Dillerville Road, protest along South Queen Street on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The employees were locked out on July 2nd, after 20-months of contract negotiations with the loss of all benefits including insurance for their children.
About 50 to 100 people with United Steelworkers and ‘Lancaster Stands Up’ gathered in Penn Square on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Armstrong flooring and Local 285 have not been able to come to an agreement on a contract for about 21 months and on Wednesday, union representatives and Armstrong executives were meeting at the Marriott to discuss possible negotiations.
Workers from Armstrong Flooring's Local Union 285 and people with 'Lancaster Stands Up' show support for the union along South Queen Street on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The employees were locked out on July 2 and have been without a contract for nearly 21 months, with the loss of all benefits including insurance for their children. Wednesday, union representatives and Armstrong executives scheduled a meeting at the Marriott to discuss possible negations.
Workers from Armstrong Flooring's Local Union 285 and people with 'Lancaster Stands Up' show support for the union along South Queen Street on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The employees were locked out on July 2 and have been without a contract for nearly 21 months, with the loss of all benefits including insurance for their children. Wednesday, union representatives and Armstrong executives scheduled a meeting at the Marriott to discuss possible negations.
Workers from Armstrong Flooring's Local Union 285 and people with 'Lancaster Stands Up' show support for the union along South Queen Street on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The employees were locked out on July 2 and have been without a contract for nearly 21 months, with the loss of all benefits including insurance for their children. Wednesday, union representatives and Armstrong executives scheduled a meeting at the Marriott to discuss possible negations.
Workers from Armstrong Flooring's Local Union 285 and people with 'Lancaster Stands Up' show support for the union along South Queen Street on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The employees were locked out on July 2 and have been without a contract for nearly 21 months, with the loss of all benefits including insurance for their children. Wednesday, union representatives and Armstrong executives scheduled a meeting at the Marriott to discuss possible negations.
Workers from Armstrong Flooring's Local Union 285 and people with 'Lancaster Stands Up' show support for the union along South Queen Street on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The employees were locked out on July 2 and have been without a contract for nearly 21 months, with the loss of all benefits including insurance for their children. Wednesday, union representatives and Armstrong executives scheduled a meeting at the Marriott to discuss possible negations.
Penn Square fills with supporters of local union workers locked out of Armstrong Flooring [photos]
About 50 to 100 people with United Steelworkers and Lancaster Stands Up gathered in Penn Square on Wednesday to show support for Armstrong Flooring employees who have been without a contract for nearly 21 months.
Union representatives and Armstrong executives are scheduled to meet at the Marriott to discuss negotiations on Wednesday, a little more than a month after employees were locked out.
Signs sit out on a stage at Penn Square for supporters and Local 285 union workers to grab as union representatives get ready to discuss negotiations with Armstrong Flooring executives, Wednesday, August 7, 2019. About 50 to 100 people gathered in Penn Square to show support of the local Steelworks union, including people from 'Lancaster Stands Up.'
“Armstrong Flooring has proposed a contract that includes competitive economic provisions for our employees and aligns with current industry standards, with the flexibility to operate the plant most effectively in a dynamic industry,” he said.
The company continues to implement contingency plans to keep the plant and distribution center in operation, Trapnell said, and those plans include using salaried employees.
Late Wednesday, Trapnell said things were moving in a good direction.