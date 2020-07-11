What’s it like to be dining out, as more Lancaster County restaurants open up indoor seating amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

Customers and employees are returning to their favorite venues with both trepidation and eagerness -- while some are not returning at all.

Many restaurants opened indoor dining and have been operating at half capacity since Lancaster County entered into the green phase. For some diners, it’s a return to normalcy, while for others, it’s still too risky.

Valerie Smeltzer, 57, and Hank Smeltzer, 63, who are both nurses from York County, were regulars at Bube’s Brewery in Mount Joy before the pandemic. They’ve only been back twice since its reopening, they said July 1 as they dined outdoors.

“We understand transmission and the risks and everything, and this just seems like a safer alternative right now,” Hank Smetlzer said.

The Smeltzers said that, because of their age putting them at higher risk, they also try to avoid large gatherings. The layout of Bube’s Brewery keeps patrons spaced out.

“There's only so much that public officials can do to protect people,” Hank Smeltzer said. “Then it comes up to the choices people make, and we're more inclined to just lay back and now not want to be in crowds of people. Forty years ago, we might have felt different.”

At Lancaster Dispensing Company on July 2, Lancaster residents Jason Hurst, 36, and Jaylan Martin, 35, said they were excited to be dining out again. DipCo opened for indoor and outdoor seating on June 29.

“In a lot of ways it's almost safer now than it was before because everybody's taking more precautions,” Martin said, adding that he felt comfortable dining in because he could tell employees were frequently sanitizing surfaces. “I don’t really have any fears.”

Martin said he has grown used to some of the necessary precautions like wearing a face mask in public spaces because he has been working throughout the pandemic.

“I think everybody needs to do what they feel comfortable with,” he said. “I think the big thing is if they don't feel comfortable, they should give themselves some time to catch up.”

Opting out

LNP|LancasterOnline readers weighed in on their thoughts about not returning to restaurants.

Lancaster resident Robert Murray, 30, has asthma and a chronic kidney disease. He said he worries that others are not taking the pandemic as seriously as he is, which results in people not following the proper precautions.

“For me, the risk of, you know, possibly coming down with COVID-19 is it's just not worth the experience, I guess you would say, of having someone serve me food,” Murray said.

He said he will not be comfortable with large crowds or dining of any kind until there is a vaccine. Murray, works forWebstaurant, a Lititz-based wholesale distributor of equipment and supplies for restaurants, said he tries to support local restaurants through gift card orders, takeout and delivery.

“It's not lost on me, the economic impact that this has certainly had on local restaurants and local small businesses,” Murray said. “To that end, I've been doing my best to kind of help.”

Julie Sostak, 46, and her husband, James, 55, have also decided they will not be returning to dining.

“There's still so much that the experts don't know about this virus,” Julie Sostak said. “We’re trying to give science the time to make more progress.”

She said she is concerned about the indoor environment and ventilation systems as well as the inability to eat with a mask on, meaning patrons are typically unmasked in the dining area.

“It is their right to open but we're not going to be patrons … we're not going to be dining-in patrons at this point,” Sostak said.

Brownstown resident Heather Helmick, 44, said her and her husband used to go out three to four times a week but now rely mainly on DoorDash and GrubHub.

“In the beginning it was hard,” Helmick said. “It was kind of a way of life for us.

"Now, it's not been too bad; now, I'm kind of getting accustomed to it. I mean, maybe because the weather's nice, we can sit outside on the patio at our house, or just sit at home.”