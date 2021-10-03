In Pennsylvania a Distributor (Malt) liquor license allows a retailer to sell any malted beverage, but not wine or liquor. They can also sell to-go beer in larger quantities, unlike restaurant liquor license holders – which includes beer selling grocery and convenience stores – who are limited to two six-packs at a time.

Distributor licenses were allocated on a quota system that now limits them to 1 for every 30,000 residents, which would give Lancaster County 18 licenses. Because of the way the quota system has been changed over the years, Lancaster County has 29 distributor licenses, well over the quota. Since it will be a long time until new licenses are created based on population, anyone who wants a license must buy one from someone else who has one, just like the way restaurant licenses trade hands.

But unlike restaurant licenses which often move around within a county, distributors licenses typically stay with a business when it is sold, and their value is closely tied to the value of the business itself, according to Aaron Zeamer, a Lancaster liquor license attorney who has handled both types of sales. Nevertheless, Zeamer pegs a Lancaster County distributor license around $200,000, about $150,000 less than a restaurant license.

While there’s no limit on how many restaurant liquor licenses one person can have, the state liquor code only permits financial interest in one distributor license, which is why there aren’t chains of beer distributors. “Beer distributors – barring some legislative change -- will always continue as independently owned and operated,” Zeamer said.

Over the years, beer distributors have lobbied to be able to sell a variety of other products, most recently winning permission in April 2020 to sell hand sanitizer. The list of 64 approved items includes playing cards, live Christmas trees, frozen pizza, locally grown sweet corn, fishing tackle and live bait, and rock salt. The entry on approved snacks specifies that allowable “pickled products” are “eggs, pigs’ feet, red beets and pickles.”