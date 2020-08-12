Eight Lancaster-area companies have made Inc. magazine’s annual list of the nation’s 5,000 fastest-growing privately held companies.

The list, released Wednesday, ranks companies by percentage revenue growth comparing 2016 to 2019.

To qualify, companies must have been founded and must have generated revenue by March 31, 2016.

The minimum revenue required for 2016 was $100,000 and the minimum for 2019 was $2 million.

The ranking, company and percentage revenue growth are as follows.

685: Construction company Ingrain Construction, 688%.

709: Construction company D. Ott Construction, 662%.

796: Construction company Greenawalt Roofing Company, 595%.

1,018: Software company Harbor Compliance, 454%.

1,446: Construction company The Exterior Company, 306%.

3,218: Consumer products and services firm GS Madison, 118%.

4,759: Educational service firm Applied Educational Systems, among many listed at 62%.

4,760: Software company Cargas, among many listed at 62%.

The 2019 list also had eight Lancaster-area companies. Of those eight, five - Ingrain, Ott, Harbor Compliance, The Exterior Company and Applied Educational Systems - appear on this year's list.