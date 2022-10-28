Little Conestoga Creek Foundation was awarded almost $2 million by the state for the Blue/ Green Corridor, a creek restoration and trail project.

It was one of three development projects in Lancaster County awarded about $6 million funding through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, also known as RACP. The projects are expected to add collectively 662 jobs.

The other projects include a mixed-use development near the new Penn State hospital in East Hempfield Township and the redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Hospital. The projects, all of which are well on their way, all have matching funds.

The Little Conestoga Creek Foundation received almost $2 million for the $4 million Phase 2 part of the Little Conestoga Blue Green Corridor project in Lancaster Township.

The trail project includes erosion control, demolition, earthwork, storm sewer, landscape/hardscape improvements, establishment of the paved trail, and three pedestrian bridges. It is expected to create 15 jobs.

Matching funds are $481,000 from municipal partners; $250,000 from business and private individuals; $1 million from the Steinman Foundation and $250,000 in federal recreational trail funding. The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP|LancasterOnline.