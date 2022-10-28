West Branch Little Conestoga Creek 1.jpg
Pictured is the West Branch of the Little Conestoga Creek along Walnut Hill Road in Millersville on Dec. 13, 2021. Dams built along area streams in the 17th and 18th centuries captured tons of sediment that continues to erode and contribute to pollution in the Chesapeake Bay. Franklin & Marshall professors are studying how restoring streams to their pre-dam states could be a cost effective way of meeting Lancaster County's Bay cleanup targets.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

Little Conestoga Creek Foundation was awarded almost $2 million by the state for the Blue/ Green Corridor, a creek restoration and trail project.

It was one of three development projects in Lancaster County awarded about $6 million funding through the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, also known as RACP. The projects are  expected to add collectively 662 jobs.

The other projects include a mixed-use development near the new Penn State hospital in East Hempfield Township and the redevelopment of the former St. Joseph Hospital. The projects, all of which are well on their way, all have matching funds. 

The Little Conestoga Creek Foundation received almost $2 million for the $4 million Phase 2 part of the Little Conestoga Blue Green Corridor project in Lancaster Township.

The trail project includes erosion control, demolition, earthwork, storm sewer, landscape/hardscape improvements, establishment of the paved trail, and three pedestrian bridges. It is expected to create 15 jobs.

Matching funds are $481,000 from municipal partners; $250,000 from business and private individuals; $1 million from the Steinman Foundation and $250,000 in federal recreational trail funding. The Steinman Foundation is a local, independent family foundation funded by companies that make up Steinman Communications. Those companies include LNP Media Group, which publishes LNP|LancasterOnline.

 

