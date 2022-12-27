Lancaster County Workforce Development Board is receiving $183,333 from the state to expand apprenticeships in the county over the next three years.

Apprenticeships combine paid on-the-job training with classroom instruction to prepare workers for highly-skilled careers and good-paying jobs. The state Department of Labor & Industry says 94% of apprentices who complete an apprenticeship retain employment, with an average annual salary of $70,000.

The local plan, called Lancaster Builds Apprenticeships, aims to help employers with reviewing curriculum, hiring diverse apprentices and supporting models with financial incentives to offset costs.

The project also aims to ensure career and technical education programs are dual-registered as pre-apprenticeships and students are receiving pre-apprenticeship credit as new programs are registered in non-traditional pathways, according to a news release from the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Lancaster County Workforce Development Board Executive Director Anna Ramos said the organization is thrilled to get the grant. It will bolster what the workforce board has already done. She said it has, over the past few years, invested in putting staff and community partners through a Navigator Apprenticeship program.

The grant will add one full-time Navigator, a staff consultant to businesses that want to develop apprenticeships. Apprenticeships can help address workforce challenges and help retain employees.

Ramos said the grant will help formalize an apprenticeship strategy for the local area, regionally and in alignment with the state. The grant will help the local group identify tactics and smart goals and outline how to measure progress.

It will also support the development and expansion of Registered Pre-Apprenticeship within Career Ready Lancaster! and with the support of the board’s Youth Committee, specifically partnering with Lancaster County Career and Technology Center and other approved CTE (Career & Technical Education) programs in Lancaster County.

The grant will also be used to “scale and sustain our mentoring for front-line supervisor training provided at no cost to area businesses as a retention strategy and component of Registered Apprenticeship,” Ramos told LNP in an email statement.

It will continue partnership in the Keystone Apprenticeship Alliance (KAA) to work regionally to advocate for apprenticeship advancement.

Ramos noted a few local companies were honored recently during National Apprenticeship Week. They were:

J.R. Reynolds, Pequea Township, plumbing apprenticeship program since 2003.

Manufacturers Association, York, supporting pre- and registered apprenticeship programs for 20 years.

ABC Keystone, Rapho Township, construction membership organization providing training in pre- and registered apprenticeship programs since 1967.

Astro Machine Works, Ephrata, registered apprenticeship program for tool and die makers and machinists since 1996.

The CareerReadyLancaster website said on average, apprentices start around $15 per hour. Over time, an apprentice might receive a raise. Apprenticeships can take between one to six years to complete, depending on the occupation.

According to the state, apprentices are able to earn credits towards an advanced degree while avoiding student debt.

Traditionally common in trades and construction, apprenticeships can be found and are growing in many industries including advanced manufacturing, construction, energy, finance and business, health care, hospitality, information technology and transportation and logistics.

Pennsylvania has a list of registered apprenticeship programs, including those in construction offered by Lancaster County-based ABC Keystone. To see registered apprenticeships, go to https://bit.ly/3C41ZfB.

Lancaster was among the nine of the state’s 22 workforce development boards selected to receive a total of $1.8 million in apprenticeship grants.

“These grants will provide further structure and support for apprenticeships, solidifying opportunities to earn family-sustaining wages without taking on debt so individuals can continue to thrive in the commonwealth,” said Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier in a news release.

As of August, L&I’s Apprenticeship and Training Office (ATO) supported 873 program sponsors and 1,596 occupation-specific registered apprenticeship programs across Pennsylvania, with 16,654 registered apprentices currently active.

The U.S. Department of Labor estimates for every dollar spent on apprenticeships, employers get an average of $1.47 back in increased productivity.