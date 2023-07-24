A new layer barn in Manor Township and the renovation of two turkey barns in Little Britain Township are among Lancaster County farm projects approved for a total of $1.2 million in loans through the state and EDC Finance, an affiliate of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster.

Steven and Naomi Groff were approved for a loan of $400,000 for the acquisition of a 77-acre farm at 679 Hilldale Road in Martic Township, according to the state Department of Community & Economic Development.

Bleacher Farms LLC was approved for a $400,000 loan to construct a 21,375-square-foot cage-free layer barn at 2790 Safe Harbor Road in Manor Township.

Robert, Matthew and Marlene Sensenig were approved for a $400,000 loan to renovate two 24,000-square-foot turkey barns at 276 Scott Road in Little Britain Township.

The below-market rate loans are made through the state’s First Industries Fund, which is a program aimed at strengthening agriculture and tourism industries through loan guarantees of 90% of outstanding principal balance up to $2.5 million.