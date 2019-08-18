Longtime foreign correspondent for NPR looks to home when she writes her own stories

During her more than three decades as a journalist for National Public Radio, Jacki Lyden told a lot of people’s stories.

As a foreign correspondent, she covered the unrest in Northern Ireland and she reported on the Gulf War in the Middle East, spending time in Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, Syria and Afghanistan, among other countries.

Much of her work revolved around deadline reporting that delivered the news of the day to NPR listeners. But the kind of stories she especially enjoyed telling were about the people caught up in the day-to-day turmoil of history-making events.

“I wanted to do stories on women’s lives,” says Lyden, who will visit Lancaster Saturday to deliver the opening keynote at HippoCamp: A Conference for Creative Nonfiction Writers. “I wanted to do stories on civil society; that was a strong one for me for many years. I did eight pieces in Iran ... We called it ‘Iran at the Crossroads,’ and it was really all about their attempts to build a civil society.”

She remembers encountering a Palestinian man in 1991 at the border of Iraq and Kuwait who told her he was “losing his life story, losing all his family stories.”

That encounter resonated with her, and though she continued to tell other people’s stories, Lyden decided she had to write her own.

Her story revolved around a bipolar mother whose mental illness defined Lyden’s childhood.

“I realized if I don’t do something with that, it’ll be lost,” she says. “And here I spend all this time and I’m a world away. I’ve gone through a lot of dangers telling other people’s stories, and I’m glad I did. But gosh, I’ve got to hit pause and tell my own.”

She spent seven years writing “Daughter of the Queen of Sheba,” which was published in 1997. A reviewer for the New York Times wrote that the memoir “is about madness both clinical and familial, and the author captures her mother’s insanity and her own response to it in exquisite detail. The writing — vivid, original, lyrical — shines at its most haunting.”

Hippocamp

For her talk at HippoCamp at the Lancaster County Convention Center, Lyden says she plans to focus on “what journalism can learn from nonfiction and what nonfiction can learn from journalism.”

Lyden, who grew up in Wisconsin and now lives in Washington, D.C. with her husband, Bill O’Leary, a photographer for the Washington Post, says she believes the importance of journalism and nonfiction writing is especially urgent today.

“We are seeing the very notion of truth undermined,” she says. “And if you undermine truth, then you really haven’t got the lifeblood of storytelling — unless you’re telling fiction and everybody agrees it is.”

HippoCamp is sponsored by Hippocampus Magazine, an online magazine dedicated to creative nonfiction that was founded in 2010 by Lancaster writer Donna Talarico.

Hippocamp is a three-day extravaganza for nonfiction writers that includes the keynote talks and numerous sessions aimed at equipping conference participants with all they need to improve their writing and navigate the publishing world. The first HippoCamp was held in 2015.

Second memoir

Lyden says she was apprehensive about publishing “Daughter of the Queen of Sheba” because she didn’t know what to expect. Memoirs were not as abundant in the late 1990s as they are now, and she felt like she had “peeled off my skin in front of my work peers.”

She says, however, that she could not have been more pleased with the response to the book.

“What I was surprised by was it was of use to other people,” she says. “If 100 people had read “Daughter of the Queen of Sheba, I would have been happy. I would have been perfectly happy. I wrote a lot of it in notebooks. I wrote in Baghdad. I wrote in London. Sometimes I wouldn’t have a chance to write for months. It took me seven years to write that book.”

Lyden, who worked for NPR from 1979 to 2014 and still contributes on an occasional basis, conducts writers workshops but spends the bulk of her time writing.

She says she is in the “homestretch” of a second memoir, titled “Tell Me Something Good.” She is in the process of finding a publisher.

This book also revolves around her mother, who is 89 and has Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, which produces too much spinal fluid in the brain and causes physical and mental impairments, including thinking and reasoning problems.

“It’s about the challenges and the redemptions of pulling a family through its last chapters of life, especially when you’re the chief narrator and storyteller, and maybe your younger sisters think they have a point of view, too, and that you’re not the only narrator.

“My mom has fabulous days and poor ones, and it’s not necessarily because of her physical health. She survived as a person with a severe mental illness. ... Just like when I was younger, the great days are great and the bad days are full of these black angers that we just don’t seem to be able to soothe.”

As with the first book, Lyden says she’s apprehensive about what people will think of the second one.

“I worry about how my family will react to some degree,” she says. “I worry about people who might have a different view of caregiving than I do. I worry about people who think I’m going to look like I’m aggrandizing myself.

“It’s constantly in my mind.”

Lyden says her next book will be a novel.