My preference is a handheld immersion stick blender, which allows you to puree directly in the soup pot, minimizing clean up and avoiding the transfer of hot liquid. Be sure to remove the pot from heat while blending.
You can also use a high-powered blender, such as a Vitamix. Whatever you decide, beware of hot splattering soup and use a dish towel as a shield.
Once the soup is blended, return the soup to low heat. Taste for salt and add more as needed. If soup feels flat, add a few squeezes of fresh lemon or lime. Keep covered until ready to serve.
Other Souper-Uppers:
• Parmesan cheese rind: Add when adding liquid. Remove before blending.
• 1 teaspoon of fish sauce. Add after blending.