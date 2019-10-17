BB&T on Thursday reported a 6.8% drop in net profits available to common shareholders.
Net profits available to common shareholders were $735 million (95 cents a share), down from $789 million ($1.01 a share) in the 2018 quarter.
Net profits were hurt by costs associated with its upcoming merger with SunTrust: merger-related and restructuring charges of $26 million after-tax and incremental operating expenses related to the merger of $40 million after-tax.
In addition, BB&T had an after-tax charge of $46 million related to the redemption of preferred stock.
BB&T, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, came to Lancaster County by acquiring Lititz-based Susquehanna Bancshares in 2015. BB&T is the county’s second largest bank, trailing only Fulton Bank, according to federal statistics.