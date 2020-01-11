LCHS poet

Lancaster Catholic High School senior Victor Fallas III shares his poem, inspired by the death of Tupac, with published poet Joseph Ross.

 Submitted

On Nov. 7, poet Joseph Ross presented four open readings followed by question-and-answer sessions at Lancaster Catholic High School.

He also taught a master class for the first 15 students who submitted an original poem on a subject that Ross has addressed in his own work. These students had the opportunity to share their poems with him over a lunchtime celebration.

Ross, who teaches at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., is the author of four books of poetry: “Raising King,’’ which will be published in 2020, as well as “Ache,’’ “Gospel of Dust” and “Meeting Bone Man.”

He served as the 23rd poet-in-residence for the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society in Maryland, just outside Washington. He is a six-time Pushcart Prize nominee; his poem “If Mamie Till Was the Mother of God” won the 2012 Pratt Library/Little Patuxent Review Poetry Prize.