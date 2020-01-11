On Nov. 7, poet Joseph Ross presented four open readings followed by question-and-answer sessions at Lancaster Catholic High School.
He also taught a master class for the first 15 students who submitted an original poem on a subject that Ross has addressed in his own work. These students had the opportunity to share their poems with him over a lunchtime celebration.
Ross, who teaches at Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., is the author of four books of poetry: “Raising King,’’ which will be published in 2020, as well as “Ache,’’ “Gospel of Dust” and “Meeting Bone Man.”
He served as the 23rd poet-in-residence for the Howard County Poetry and Literature Society in Maryland, just outside Washington. He is a six-time Pushcart Prize nominee; his poem “If Mamie Till Was the Mother of God” won the 2012 Pratt Library/Little Patuxent Review Poetry Prize.