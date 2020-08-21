Manor Township police

STRANGULATION, ASSAULT

MANOR TWP.: Dylan Ward, 30, of Lititz, was charged with strangulation, simple assault and terroristic threats after he choked a woman and then threatened her during a domestic dispute at 2:48 a.m. Aug. 6 in the 100 block of Farmhouse Lane, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional police

DUI, DRUG CHARGES

WARWICK TWP.: Joshua Charles, 24, no address provided, was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after he crashed his vehicle, fled the scene and then was later found lying in grass nearby at 6:31 a.m. on Aug. 15 at Kissel Hill Fruit Farm, 211 Kissel Hill Road, police said. Charles was also found to be in possession of marijuana and paraphernalia, police said.

RESISTING ARREST, DRUG CHARGE

EAST PETERSBURG: Derek Scott Weachter, 27, of East Petersburg, was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia after he ran from police until he was taken to the ground, following a domestic dispute in which Weachter caused damage to the residence, punched another person and then fled before police arrived around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the 5000 block of Main Street, police said.

STALKING

WARWICK TWP.: Miguel Antonio Reyes, 23, of Ephrata, was charged with stalking after he violated a protection from abuse order by sending multiple text messages to a woman and then went to her place of work and residence at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 in the first block of Wentling Lane, police said.

TERRORISITC THREATS

EAST PETERSBURG: Chynna McComsey, 29, of East Petersburg, was charged with terroristic threats after she threatened to kill staff at the East Petersburg Family Center during a phone conversation at 9:12 a.m. on Aug. 7, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

WARWICK TWP.: Carmen Redcay, 27, of Denver, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia after police responded to a trespassing call, found Redcay sitting in another person’s front yard and discovered she was in possession of Methamphetamine and needles at 8:13 p.m. on Aug. 6 in the 900 block of Rabbit Hill Road, police said.

CRIMINAL TRESPASS, STALKING

CLAY TWP.: Cody Mellinger, 26, of Lititz, was charged with criminal trespass, stalking and recklessly endangering another person after he left several text messages to a woman, entered a residence without permission, followed the woman in her car while tailgating and almost running her off the road at 8:26 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the 800 block of Durlach Road, police said.

DUI

CLAY TWP.: Sheldon Garman, 30, of Steven, was charged with driving under the influence after he crashed his motorcycle with a blood alcohol content of 0.087% at 7:18 p.m. on July 16 at the intersection of Girl Scout and East Mount Airy roads, police said.

