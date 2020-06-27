I do not know the Rev. David Ashcraft, nor am I affiliated with LCBC. His apology — “I am sorry. I was wrong. Please forgive me.” — seems to be heartfelt and sincere (“LCBC pastor apologizes for comment,” June 25 LNP | LancasterOnline).
Contrast his words with the half-hearted “apologies” we typically hear from politicians and celebrities. Hopefully, the response of Black Lives Matter will be guided by love, not hate.
Will the forgiveness Ashcraft seeks be granted? Or will there be voices raised in protest, demanding retribution against him and the church? I’m optimistic that a spirit of love and reconciliation will prevail.
Galen Kauffman
Parkesburg