Delaware County has taken another step toward creating a county health board as the issue of local health boards has gained attention during the coronavirus outbreak.
The Delaware County Daily Times reported Monday that county council members voted to hire a consultant to assist in outlining plans for a county health board.
Each of the state’s 67 counties and more than 2,500 municipalities have taken their own approaches to public health, creating a fragmented infrastructure in Pennsylvania. Only six counties and four municipalities have their own health boards.
Lancaster County does not have a county health department, despite having considered the issue for decades.
Last month Lancaster County hired a public health adviser. Edwin A. Hurston of Martic Township, a contract employee, is a retired Air Force colonel whose emergency management background includes disaster relief after a tsunami in Japan and earthquake in Haiti.
In Delaware County, county and working group officials met with the Pennsylvania Department of Health for preliminary discussions in January and February, according to the Delaware County Daily Times. A Delaware County official said the process of creating a county health department is expected to take anywhere from 18 to 24 months.
Delaware County is being studied by Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health to evaluate health delivery and access.
A county official said creating a Delaware County health department is a top priority.